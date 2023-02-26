Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,746 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ecovyst worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 21.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.92. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

