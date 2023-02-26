Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 42,681 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,681 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.