Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after buying an additional 1,062,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 397.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 424,988 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

