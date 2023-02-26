Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,284 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Articles

