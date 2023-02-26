Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,538 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.