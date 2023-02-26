Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PPG opened at $129.71 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $141.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

