Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 604,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,235 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $46,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.