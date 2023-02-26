Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

