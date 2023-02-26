Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $51,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,439 shares of company stock worth $8,776,281. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Shares of LSCC opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

