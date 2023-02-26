Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 43,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $330,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $289.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $260.46 and a one year high of $359.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

