Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

NYSE:AME opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average of $133.01. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

