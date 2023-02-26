Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,824 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2,742.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 514,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Edison International Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE EIX opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

