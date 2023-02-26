Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $142.38 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

