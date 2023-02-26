Cibc World Markets Corp Has $319,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC stock opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.65.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

