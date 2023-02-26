Cibc World Markets Corp Has $411,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 83.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 207,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,095,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,623 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.1 %

IDXX stock opened at $468.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.69. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

