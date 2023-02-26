Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 17,449 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,449 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 111.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $171.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.75 and a 200-day moving average of $180.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.