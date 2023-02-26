Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Trading Down 1.1 %

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

