Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Ball stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
