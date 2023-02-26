Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $144,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in McKesson by 7,667.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $73,045,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

MCK stock opened at $359.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.86. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $267.82 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

