Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $741.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $768.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $686.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $626.68.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,774 shares of company stock valued at $205,121,729 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

