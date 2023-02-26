Cibc World Markets Corp Has $359,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,597,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,568,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

