Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $290.39 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $299.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

