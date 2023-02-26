Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 31,228 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,573,490. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

