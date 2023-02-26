Cibc World Markets Corp Has $455,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,769 shares of company stock worth $1,582,434. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.24 and a 200-day moving average of $208.67.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

