Cibc World Markets Corp Has $432,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,919 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 172.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

KR opened at $43.75 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

