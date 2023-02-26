Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,836 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 22.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

