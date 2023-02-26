Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 106,047 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 106,047 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 82,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 269,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 191,938 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 67,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

KMI opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

