Cibc World Markets Corp Has $509,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,925 shares of company stock worth $5,011,431. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $181.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average is $167.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.