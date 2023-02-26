Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,446 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

