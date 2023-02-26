Cibc World Markets Corp Has $555,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $224.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.82 and a 200-day moving average of $236.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

