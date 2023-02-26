IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Reduced by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

IQVIA stock opened at $209.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

