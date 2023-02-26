Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 100,617 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,617 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

