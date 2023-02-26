Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $270.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.49 and a 200-day moving average of $263.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

