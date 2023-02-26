Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,944 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MNST opened at $101.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.