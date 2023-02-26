Ergoteles LLC Buys 21,391 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.06% of AtriCure worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $72.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

