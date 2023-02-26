Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,312 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,288 shares of company stock worth $12,613,501. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $110.09 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

