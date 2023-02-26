Ergoteles LLC Increases Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $184.19. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

