Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.07.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

