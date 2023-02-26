Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 60,070 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,070 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 1,044,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 93.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,919,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

