Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 18,398 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,398 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 38,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $126.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

