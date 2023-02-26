Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.67.

Watsco Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE WSO opened at $300.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $343.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

