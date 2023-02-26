Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HCA opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.