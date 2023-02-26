Ergoteles LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.