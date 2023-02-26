Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ED opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

