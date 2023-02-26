Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $98,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 771,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at $10,620,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.47. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

RYAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

