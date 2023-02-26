Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SLM by 40.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

