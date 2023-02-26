Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

