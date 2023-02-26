Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Seagen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.82.

Insider Activity

Seagen Price Performance

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,991 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $161.37 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

