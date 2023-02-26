Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FBP opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

