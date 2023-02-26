Ergoteles LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 2,438.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,705 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLT opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

