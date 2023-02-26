Ergoteles LLC Grows Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 65.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $1,269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 133,327 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $421,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

